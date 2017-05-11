US Global Coalition Envoy Confirms Syrian City of Tabqa Cleared From Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) has been defeated in the Syrian city of Tabqa, US envoy to the Anti-Daesh coalition Brett McGurk said in a statement.

"Confirmed: ISIS [Daesh] defeated in Tabqa Dam and Tabqa City, now in hands of Syrian Democratic Forces, led by its Syrian Arab Coalition," McGurk stated via Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pentagon stated the US-led coalition partner forces in Syria have cleared most of Tabqa of Daesh fighters and were working to liberate the rest of the city.

The largest number of Daesh fighters have relocated to Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital, but a large number of foreign fighters are barricaded at the Tabqa dam, the Pentagon added.

The Pentagon added that Syrian Democratic Forces were working to cut off the dam from the rest of the city and isolate the remaining terrorists there.