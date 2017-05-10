Kurdish-Led Syrian Rebels Backed by US Fully Free Tabqa, its Dam From Daesh

© AP Photo/ Jake Simkin, File Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 19 Daesh Militants in Northern Syrian City of Tabqa

The Tabqa Dam is the largest in Syria. The city is located some 40 km west of Raqqa.

The US-led coalition aviation and US special forces assisted the Syrian rebels in the Tabqa campaign.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that the SDF and the Syrian Arab Coalition had successfully liberated the vast majority of Tabqa and they continued to clear Daesh remnants from the final two neighborhoods of the city.

© AP Photo/ Raqqa Media Center of the Islamic State group US-Led Coalition Conducts 18 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa in Syria

According to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. John Dorrian, the SDF forces had encountered Daesh snipers who attacked them from the city’s buildings, including mosques and hospitals.

Dorrian also noted that the largest number of Daesh had relocated to Raqqa, the group’s de facto capital, but a large number of foreign fighters were barricaded at the Tabqa Dam.

In November 2016, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters, but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched an operation called the Rage of Euphrates in order to seize control over Syrian Raqqa, the de facto Daesh capital, and are now starting the fourth stage of the campaign aimed at liberating the rural areas of Raqqa province from terrorists.