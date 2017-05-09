Wikipedia Turns to Turkish Constitutional Court to Unblock Website in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Wikipedia addressed Tuesday the Constitutional Court of Turkey after a court in Ankara rejected its appeal filed against the ban on the access to the website for all the state’s citizens, Turkish media reported.

Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization owning Wikipedia, applied to the Turkish Constitutional Court citing the ban’s violation of freedom of expression, the Anadolu news agency said.

The access to Wikipedia has been blocked throughout Turkey since April 29.

In an explanation of the move, Turkey's Ministry of Communications accused the website of "running a smear campaign against Turkey" as some of its articles alleged that Ankara had ties with terrorists.