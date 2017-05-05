Not Free, Edited: Turkish Court Rejects Appeal on Restoring Access to Wikipedia

ANKARA (Sputnik) — According to Yeni Safak newspaper, an appeal of the non-profit and charitable organization Wikimedia was rejected by an Ankara court.

The Turkish authorities vowed to restore access to Wikipedia if the website removed the controversial content.

Turkey's crackdown on journalists and restrictions on freedom of speech has been condemned by the international community, including the United Nations, the United States, the European Union, Russia and the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organization. Turkey ranks 151th out of 180 countries in the RSF 2017 press freedom index.