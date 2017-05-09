Syrian Couple Name Their Baby Putin to Express Gratitude to Russia

“I chose this name to show how thankful we are to the president of Russia, to the Russian Army and the Russian people for the military and political assistance they’ve given us in our war against terrorism,” the baby’s happy father, Nurs Maihub, told Al Habar.

Vladimir Putin Maihub was born at one of the city’s maternity hospitals on Saturday.

His father wrapped him in Russian and Syrian flags, which he said was a symbol of “”the government protecting our children.”

The boy’s mother, Salwa Abbas, said she was “happy about this name even though it is hard for me to pronounce.”

She added that someday she “will learn to say it right.”

Nurs Maihub, 29, is a Syrian army soldier. He and his wife, Salwa Abbas, also have a daughter, Maria.

The civil war in Syria has been raging for almost six years now with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide ceasefire regime was introduced in Syria on December 30, 2016.Terrorist organizations are not part of the truce.

