MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Apart from that, the prosecution demands 2,923 years in jail for Gulen, as well as a judicial fine equivalent to 2.2 million days in prison, the Hurriyet Daily News wrote.

A total of 22 cases are filed against Gulen in Turkey in connection with the failed coup, the media added.

Ankara accused Gulen and his followers of organizing the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, which claimed the lives of over 240 people and left some 2,000 more injured. Following the attempted coup, Turkish security forces have arrested thousands of people on suspicion of having ties to Gulen, who has denied all allegations of preparing the coup.