Syrian Army Takes Control Over 70-Mile Border Section With Lebanon

Syria and Lebanon share a 230-mile border, which is mostly controlled by authorities, but certain areas are still plagued by the militants.
In March, the Syrian authorities reached an agreement with the country's opposition groups on evacuation of militants and their families from the settlements of Al Zabadani and Madaya to Idlib in exchange for evacuation of civilians from the Shia population towns of Fua and Kefraya. The evacuation started on April 14.
