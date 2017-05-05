'Suppression Fire': Russia Warns Violators of De-Escalation Memo in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"First of all, a thorough investigation will be conducted, followed by a decision about measures against violators, which does not exclude the possibility of suppression fire," ​​Gadzhimagomedov said at a news briefing, answering the question about what measures are envisaged for the violators of the memorandum.

According to the memorandum, any clashes between the government forces and opposition armed groups will cease starting May 6.

"We have managed to coordinate the memorandum with 27 field commanders of units operating directly in the zones of de-escalation," Gadzhimagomedov said.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

"In the short term, the main efforts will be concentrated on the formation of a joint working group on de-escalation, the preparation of maps with the coordinates of the safe zones and buffer strips, their coordination with the partners in the talks," Gadzhimagomedov told reporters.