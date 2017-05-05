Implementation of Safe Zones Deal Will Stop Civil War in Syria - Russian MoD

"The implementation of the memorandum will allow for stopping the combat activities by warring sides and practically put an end to the civil war in Syria, which is why the document is of great importance for the political settlement in the country," Fomin said.

According to the memorandum, any clashes between the government forces and opposition armed groups will cease starting May 6.

“At the same, the signing was supported by all main players concerned – the United Nations, the US administration, the Saudi Arabian leadership and other authorities, which is a certain guarantee it will be implemented,” Fomin said, adding that the memorandum would enter into force at midnight local time on May 6 (22:00 GMT on May 5).

"The document was prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry on direct order of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to consolidate the regime of cessation of hostilities on the Syrian territory," Fomin said.

He stressed that preparatory work with all participants of the negotiations process preceded the adoption of the document. Putin discussed the political resolution in Syria with the leadership of Turkey, the United States and Iran many times.

"The Russian defense minister [Sergei Shoigu] held working meetings with the defense ministers of Iran, Turkey, Syria, Israel," Fomin elaborated.

According to Fomin, constant contacts were being carried out via intelligence agencies and foreign ministries. He added that much work had been done with the Syrian leadership and leaders of armed opposition groups to convince them of the necessity of steps to de-escalate the situation.

"The position of the United States, which welcomed the steps to reduce violence in Syria, improve the humanitarian situation and create conditions for a political settlement of the conflict, positively influenced the creation of de-escalation zones," Fomin said.

Asked whether the number of participants in the establishment of de-escalation zones was expected to expand, Fomin said: "Yes, it is envisioned. At the moment, we are working with Jordan and a number of other states."

adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.