Syrian Opposition 'Must Comply' With De-Escalation Zones Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, adopted a memorandum on four safe zones in the country.

"The armed opposition is one of the two Syrian parties in these agreements. Of course they must comply," Bogdanov told reporters.

He said that Turkey, as one of three ceasefire guarantors, "assumed responsibility for compliance by the armed opposition with those agreements that were reached in Astana."

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

"I think the contacts with our US partners will only intensify now, because not only Syria but other problem situations in the Middle East require more cohesion," Bogdanov added.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.