UN Can Fill In Observer Roles in Syrian ‘Safe Zones’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Nations could send its observers to the agreed "safe zones" in Syria, Frants Klintsevich, deputy chair at Russia’s parliamentary committee on security and defense, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia, Iran and Turkey – the guarantors of Syrian peace – signed a pact on Thursday on the creation of so-called de-escalation zones where Syrian government and opposition forces will not be allowed to engage.

"It will be very hard to separate the warring parties, identify restraining forces, their mandate and responsibilities… I think this task can be solved collectively with the UN help," Klintsevich said, adding he hoped the United States would not oppose the move.

He suggested other international organizations could take part in monitoring the situation in the designated safe zones in the Idlib province, to the north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria.

The project was agreed at the fourth round of Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan's Astana and aims to allow for the return of displaces civilians. Warring parties will be held apart by means of guarantor-run security buffers, checkpoints and observation posts.