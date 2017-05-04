Anti-Daesh Coalition Promises 'More Surprises' After New Mosul Offensive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk warned on Thursday of "more surprises" after Iraqi forces launched a new offensive north of Mosul, Iraq.

Major Iraqi offensive launched at dawn north of #Mosul against #ISIS terrorists. More surprises coming; ISIS holdouts can surrender or die. — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) 4 мая 2017 г.

Reports of Iraqi forces opening a northwestern Mosul front emerged earlier in the day, with social media accounts appearing to depict government combat vehicles advancing toward the city.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.