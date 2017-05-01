Russia Proposes Creation of Four Zones of Reduction of Tension in Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The warring parties would not be able to use any weapons in these zones.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Military Delivers Three Tonnes of Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

"Russia proposes creating four zones of reduction of tensions in Syria: in Idlib province, north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria," the paper reads.

The paper emphasizes the necessary to create conditions to drive out Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations (both outlawed in numerous countries) from de-escalation zones with the help of the Syrian opposition.

Russia also proposed "creating safety lines along all the borders of the de-escalation zones in order to avoid direct fire between the sides of the Syrian conflict," the paper reads.

Such lines would require checkpoints for the entrance of civilians without weapons and humanitarian deliveries, as well as monitoring centers to control ceasefire regime.

Russian proposals on de-escalation in Syria envisage possible deployment of guarantor states' armed groups to the country for ceasefire monitoring and the creation of a joint working group to elaborate a plan with de-escalation borders shortly, the paper with Russian proposals reads.

"It is possible that ceasefire guarantor states [Russia, Turkey, Iran] send armed groups… for ceasefire monitoring," the paper reads.

The guarantor states would have to create conditions in de-escalation zones in which the warring sides would allow a safe return home to refugees and internally displaced persons, according to the paper.

"For solving logistical issues, guarantor states need to create a joint working group for de-escalation, at the level of designated representatives…. The working group will have to present maps with de-escalation zones borders and work plan proposals… as soon as possible, " the paper reads.