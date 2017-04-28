Russian, Syrian Officials Discuss Foreign Attacks Against Mideast Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Bogdanov and Haddad met in Moscow and discussed a number of issues related to the Syrian conflict.

"During the conversation a sincere exchange of views on the developments in Syria and near it, including taking into consideration extreme violations of Syrian sovereignty has taken place… The Russian side stressed that Moscow condemns the aggressive actions against sovereign Syria, which is a UN member state, and consider them as unacceptable and contradict the principles of international law," the statement said.

The statement added that the Turkish attacks against the Kurdish self-defense forces in northern Syria on Tuesday and Thursday Israeli airstrikes against the area the international airport in Damascus.

Despite the fact that Syria has been mired in a civil war for more than six years, a number of foreign states, such as Israel and Turkey, have also carried out military activities on the territory of Syria in order to achieve own goals.