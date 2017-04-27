Register
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stands next to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump during their meeting in New York, September 25, 2016.

    Israeli Newspaper Claims Trump to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish State’s Capital

    Middle East
    An Israeli newspaper is claiming that US President Donald Trump will recognize the entire city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state during his possible trip to Israel next month. Trump will reportedly also call for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem
    Israel 'Surprised' by Trump Administration's Demand to Limit Settlements
    Under previous US policy, the city of Jerusalem was not recognized as the capital of Israel, as the nation did not recognize any party as sovereign in any part of Jerusalem.

    “Israel extended sovereignty to East Jerusalem and the Old City and claims the entire city as its capital; the Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state,” the Times of Israel explained.

    The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported the information about Trump’s upcoming trip on Thursday, adding that he will not be enacting his campaign promise by announcing a move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to the capital. The article did not name its source.

    Trump’s campaign promise to move the embassy drew sharp criticism from the Palestinian people and their supporters.

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Philadelphia on January 26, 2017 to attend a Republican retreat
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Trump Seeks to Add Israel Visit to First Overseas Trip as President Next Month
    In a speech following Trump’s statements, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned that "any statement or position that disrupts or changes the status of Jerusalem is a red line which we will not accept."

    The White House has not yet responded to the claims printed in Yedioth Ahronoth, or even confirmed the trip. If Trump goes, a possibility that the administration has said they are “exploring,” he would be the first US president to visit Israel so soon after taking office. President Barack Obama did not visit until his second term.

    When and if the trip happens, it is said that Trump would be accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law-turned-adviser Jared Kushner.

    The Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that 25 US officials were scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday to begin preparation for Trump’s trip.

    Trump will be hosting Palestinian Authority President Abbas at the White House next week.

    Trump-Backed Safe Zones in Syria Can Be Created on Borders With Israel, Lebanon
    Trump Disagrees With 'Smart People' Who Say Israel-Palestine Deal Impossible
    Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Deal Inconceivable, Disastrous For Israel
    Netanyahu Says Trump's Election Victory Boosts Israel-US Strategic Alliance
    Israel Keen to Work With Trump, Even if it Means Settlements Pause (For Now)
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Palestine, Jerusalem, Israel
