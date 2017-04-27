Register
14:07 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

    UK Gov't Unlikely to Turn Down US Request to Support Another Syria Strike

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111103

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that Theresa May would likely join the United States if Washington approached London before carrying out another strike against Syrian forces.

    March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows fighters from the Syrian Democratic forces standing near U.S military vehicles on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Arab 24 network
    UK Supports US Aspiration to Swiftly End Conflict in Syria - Ambassador to UN
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) UK Prime Minister Theresa May would likely join the United States if Washington approached London before carrying out another strike against Syrian forces, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Thursday.

    "I think it would be very difficult if the US has a proposal to have some sort of action in response to a chemical weapons attack… And if they come to us and ask for our support — whether it's with submarine-based cruise missiles in the Med… in my view — and I know it's also the view of the prime minister — it would be difficult for us to say no," Johnson told the BBC Radio 4, as quoted on the broadcaster's website.

    The foreign secretary did not rule out fast-tracking such a move without parliamentary approval.

    US forces hit a Syrian airbase with missiles earlier in April in response to the Khan Sheikhoun chemical weapons incident in Syria, which Washington blamed on Damascus despite the lack of a proper investigation.

    The United Kingdom also rushed to blame Syrian President Bashar Assad for the chemical weapons incident, with Johnson saying that Assad's responsibility was beyond doubt. Damascus denied any involvement in the chemical attack, and the Syrian army said it did not have chemical weapons as they were destroyed under a 2013 deal, monitored by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    The United Kingdom has been involved in Syria since late 2015, when the UK Parliament approved airstrikes against terrorists as part of the US-led coalition almost two years after voting down former Prime Minister David Cameron's motion proposing military intervention in Syria in 2013.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Johnson: UK Has No Interest in Dislodging Russia's Interests in Syria
    Russia to Demand Explanations From UK on Samples Examination From Syria's Idlib
    Brexit Prompts UK Make Harsh Statements on Syria - Syrian UN Envoy
    UK Only Thinking About Preventing Political Process in Syria
    Tags:
    airstrike, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, United States, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok