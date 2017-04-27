Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Calls US Attack on Syria 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zakharova condemned the US cruise missile strike on a Syrian airfield as unacceptable, in an interview out Thursday.

"That was something really unacceptable because that was against international law… They brought the situation nowhere," Maria Zakharova told Yahoo Global News.

US warships in the Mediterranean launched 59 cruise missiles at Syria's Sha’irat military airfield on April 7 in response to the alleged chemical weapon use by the government, without providing any evidence.

The spokeswoman also lashed out at Western countries for forcing President Bashar Assad to go, saying "this is not a way out, it is a dead end."

Asked whether she believed President Assad had ordered his air force to use a toxic gas against his own people, Zakharova said there were experts whose job it was to probe such incidents.

"Our decisions should be based on real evidence," she said, warning against repeating the 2003 Iraq scenario when the United States claimed Baghdad had weapons of mass destruction but none was found.

Damascus denied any involvement in the April 4 chemical attack in the Idlib province, and the Syrian army said it did not have chemical weapons as they were destroyed under a 2013 deal, monitored by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

