Daesh Used Chlorine, Mustard Agent in Attack on US, Iraqi Forces in Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition determined that the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) used chlorine and mustard agent in the attack on Iraqi and coalition forces in Mosul on April 16, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson John Dorrian said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"As far as the types of materials the enemy used, they have low-grade capabilities, and that is representative of chlorine and mustard agent," Dorrian stated. "These munitions are not especially effective in anything except creating public narratives."