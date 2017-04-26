Register
    Turkey Notified US, Russia 2 Hours Ahead of Airstrikes on Kurds in Syria, Iraq

    © AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz
    18703

    Ankara informed Russia and the United States about Tuesday's airstrikes against Kurds in Syria and Iraq two hours in advance, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US Department of State acting spokesman Mark Toner said the United States was deeply concerned about Turkey conducting military action in Syria and Iraq without the approval of the coalition against Daesh, a terrorist group banned in many countries, including Russia.

    "We have repeatedly informed all our partners that we will conduct such an operation. Within the framework of our agreements on military and diplomatic channels, we have warned Russia and the United States two hours in advance that we will carry out the operation… We do act transparently and openly. This operation is legitimate. Our fight will continue even more decisively," Cavusoglu said on Turkey's NTV news channel.

    A Turkish F-16 prepares to taxi while another one takes off at 3rd Main Jet Air Base
    © AP Photo/ Selcan Hacaoglu
    Ankara 'Couldn't Have Struck Kurdish Positions Without US Coalition's Approval'
    On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck positions in northern Syria and Iraq of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD). About 70 Kurdish fighters were killed as a result of the airstrikes, Turkey's General Staff said.

    Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting Daesh in northern Syria.

    Tags:
    airstrike, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russia, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, United States
