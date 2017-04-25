Turkey Cannot Fight PKK at Expense of Counter-Daesh Fight - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkey cannot fight the Kurdistan People’s Party (PKK) at the expense of the regional fight to defeat the Islamic State, also known as Daesh (banned in Russia), acting US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We’re also cognizant of the threat that the PKK poses to Turkey but again the point we made to Turkey and I’m making now is that Turkey cannot pursue that fight at the expense of our common fight against the terrorists that threaten us all," Toner told reporters.