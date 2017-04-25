UK Supports US Aspiration to Swiftly End Conflict in Syria - Ambassador to UN

–

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)On Monday, members of the UN Security Council met with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. The members also held briefings with the US national security team and talked to congressional leaders.

"The US policy is to end this conflict as swiftly as possible to preserve lives and to help Syria get back on its feet. We support them in that," Rycroft said.

The ambassador explained three main components are needed to achieve this goal: enabling full humanitarian access; reaching a genuine ceasefire; and "proper political talks that will lead to a transition after which [Syrian President Bashar] Assad will no longer be in power."

Rycroft noted the United States continues to put emphasis on fighting the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and attaches importance to ensuring that Iran does not destablize the region further.

