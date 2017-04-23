US Coalition Strikes Kill 21 Daesh Terrorists in Iraqi Western Province of Anbar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorists were killed in the Syrian town of Rawa by shelling of the coalition's military jets, which subsequently destroyed three Daesh houses, the source said, according to the Iraqi News outlet.

Kurdish-Led Forces Gain Control Over All Strategic Highways Leading to Raqqa, Daesh Besieged From 4 Directions

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The coalition-backed Iraqi forces recaptured the eastern part of the Daesh stronghold in Iraq this January after months of fighting and crossed the Tigris river in February to drive terrorists from more densely populated western districts.