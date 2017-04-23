Syrian Army Eliminates Major Terrorists' Outpost in Syrian Hama Province

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported previously, the number of inhabited areas, which have been liberated by the Syrian troops from the ISIS [Daesh] armed formations since January 1, has reached 228.

The number of armed formations, which had promised to observe the ceasefire regime in accordance with the Reconciliation Agreement dating February 27, 2016, remained 143.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey as its guarantors. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort. The ceasefire in Syria excludes terrorists operating in the country.

