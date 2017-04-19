US-Led Coalition Cannot Confirm Civilian Casualties in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition did conduct strikes against Daesh near Syria’s Abu Kamal and Deir ez-Zor on April 17, but cannot confirm credibility of the civilian casualties reports, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are aware of Human Rights Watch allegations of possible civilian casualties near Abu Kamal and Dayr Az Zayr on April 17," the spokesperson said. "The Coalition conducted strikes in the general vicinity of both of these locations on April 17 but cannot confirm the veracity of the allegations of civilian casualties."

The spokesperson noted that the information will be provided to the coalition’s civilian casualty team "for further assessment."

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.