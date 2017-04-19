Syrian Army Kicks Daesh Out of Strategic Hill Near Palmyra

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Dogs and Kites: How Russian Sappers Demine Daesh Booby Traps in Syria's Palmyra (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army units took control over the strategic hill in the area of al-Qetar Mountains 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north-east of near Palmyra killing dozens of militants and destroying their military vehicles, according to the Syrian Satellite Channel.

In May 2015, Daesh militants took hold of Palmyra, one of the most important centers of ancient civilization in the world. In March 2016, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, but extremists captured Palmyra for the second time in December 2016.

On March 2, Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.