Syrian Army Kicks Daesh Out of Strategic Hill Near Palmyra

In May 2015, Daesh militants took hold of Palmyra, one of the most important centers of ancient civilization in the world. In March 2016, the Syrian army managed to liberate the city, but extremists captured Palmyra for the second time in December 2016.
On March 2, Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.
All comments
Show new comments (0)