© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Helicopter Carrying Russian, Turkish Business Executives Crashes in Istanbul

ANKARA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, media reported that the Sikorsky S-70 Blackhawk helicopter carrying 12 people, including seven police officers, a judge, a sergeant and three crew members, had crashed in Turkish eastern Tunceli province

According to the DHA news agency, five people were unharmed.

Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported, citing the Tunceli Governorship, that the helicopter had likely crashed due to bad weather conditions.

According to the media outlet, one of the survived crew members managed to call the emergency service, and a rescue team was immediately dispatched to the area.