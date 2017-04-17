Iraqi Forces Kill Over 60 Daesh Terrorists Near Historic Mosul Mosque

MOSUL (Sputnik) — The Iraqi government troops also destroyed eight pieces of Daesh military hardware and prevented several suicide bombing attacks, Jawdat added.
The Iraqi federal police established control over the mosque, considered a symbolic place for Daesh since its leader proclaimed a so-called caliphate from there in 2014, on Sunday.
The United Nations estimates the six-month campaign to retake the Daesh stronghold has displaced nearly half a million people since October 2016. Lise Grande, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said earlier in the day another 500,000 civilians could still be trapped inside western Mosul.
