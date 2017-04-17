Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Civilians queue to collect food during food delivery in Western Mosul, Iraq March 30, 2017

    Nearly 500,000 Civilians Displaced in Six Months of Mosul Campaign

    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (191)
    0 5020

    Almost half a million people have been displaced since the start of the fight to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nearly half a million people have been displaced in the six-month campaign to reclaim the Iraqi city of Mosul from terrorists, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Monday, confirming local authorities' figures.

    "Already, more than 493,000 people have left, leaving almost everything behind," Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Lise Grande said in a statement.

    An Iraqi Federal Police member descends a ladder in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq, April 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Andres Martinez Casares
    Horrendous Daesh Prisons in Iraqi Mosul
    Abdul Sattar Habbo, Mosul municipality chief, told Sputnik earlier this month that up to half a million people have fled Iraq's second-largest city.

    As many as 500,000 civilians could remain in parts of western Mosul under Daesh jihadist group control, OCHA estimates.

    "Our worst case scenario when the fighting started was that up to one million civilians may flee Mosul," Grande said.

    The UN humanitarian office said in February that 217,000 people have fled Mosul since the liberation campaign began in October 2016.

    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (191)

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 8 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force
    Iraqi Police Gain Control Over Strategic Daesh-Controlled Mosque in Mosul
    Iraqi Police: Daesh Loses Centralized Command After Top Leaders Killed in Mosul
    Iraq Accuses Daesh of Chemical Weapons Attack on Mosul Troops
    Tags:
    Daesh, UN Office for Coordination of Human Affairs (UNOCHA), Lise Grande, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok