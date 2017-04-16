Saudi Arabia Believes Yemeni Crisis Has No Military Solution - Russian Lawmaker

© AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Saudi Arabia Destroys Ballistic Missile Fired From Yemen – Coalition

RIYADH (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia shares Russia's stance on situation in Yemen, in particular, Riyadh agrees that there is no military solution to the crisis, speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament Valentina Matvienko said Sunday.

"We discussed of course the situation in Yemen. I paid attention to the fact that Yemen experiences a humanitarian catastrophe, over 18 million people have no food, necessary assistance, and it is necessary to provide humanitarian aid to this country… And the minister said that they also understand that there is no military solution to the Yemeni problem," Matvienko said after a meeting with the Saudi foreign minister.

According to Russian lawmaker, Adel al-Jubeir stressed that all attempts to reach ceasefire in Yemen unfortunately failed, expressing hope at the same time that the issue would be discussed at the diplomatic level in the near future.

Matvienko arrived with an official visit in the Saudi capital early on Sunday.

Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. According to the UN reports, over 50,000 civilians have been killed or injured since the beginning of the conflict, including thousands of children.