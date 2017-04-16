Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 35 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kurdish Firat News Agency, 10 IS militants were killed during fights in the Syrian norther town of Al Tabqah on Saturday night. Another militant was killed in a village to the east of the town. Total of 24 IS terrorists were eliminated near the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh.

On Friday, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the Euphrates Rage campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of Raqqa from the Daesh.

The SDF launched the Euphrates Rage campaign to retake Raqqa last November with the support of the US-led international coalition. The US involvement has been protested by Damascus which did not give consent to US presence on the Syrian territory.