Kurdish-Led Forces Kill 35 Daesh Militants in Northern Syria in 24 Hours

On Friday, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the Euphrates Rage campaign, this time aiming to clear rural areas of the Raqqa province of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of Raqqa from the Daesh.
The SDF launched the Euphrates Rage campaign to retake Raqqa last November with the support of the US-led international coalition. The US involvement has been protested by Damascus which did not give consent to US presence on the Syrian territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)