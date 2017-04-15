Register
15 April 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase

    Alleged US Airstrike in Deir ez-Zor 'Sheds Light on Chemical Weapons in Syria'

    Middle East
    On Thursday, the Syrian General Staff claimed that the United States-led coalition bombed a Daesh warehouse presumably containing toxic materials, as a result killing and poisoning hundreds of people, including civilians.

    People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017
    How Sensations Are Made: What's Wrong With MSM Blaming Assad For Chemical Attack
    The alleged strike, which took place in Deir ez-Zor province, followed another reported chemical incident in Syria on April 4. 

    In a Syrian Army command communique obtained by Sputnik, the military said US-led coalition planes struck a warehouse where Daesh fighters were present.

    "A white cloud formed at the place of impact, then a yellow one, which indicates the presence of a large number of toxic agents," the communique read.

    The Syrian military underscored that it does not have chemical weapons and the incident proves that terrorists have arsenals of toxic materials that could be used a weapon of mass destruction.

    In turn, US-led coalition spokesperson Col. John Dorrian dismissed the claims.

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    US Coalition Strikes Daesh Depot With Chemical Weapons in Deir ez-Zor, Kills Hundreds - Syrian MoD
    [Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman] has seen the reports from SANA alleging @CJTFOIR strikes near Deir Ezzor Weds — not true! Intentional misinformation … again!" Dorrian said on Twitter.

    Political analyst and head of the Middle East-Caucasus think-tank Stanislav Tarasov underscored that Damascus’ chemical arsenal was destroyed several years ago.

    "This sheds light on the situation with chemical weapons in Syria. In 2013, Russia and the US made a joint effort to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons. That was an example of successful cooperation between the two powers. While Damascus’ arsenal was destroyed the following developments in Iraq and Syria showed that terrorists started producing toxic chemical materials. After the liberation of Aleppo and other areas, samples of chemical materials used by terrorists have repeatedly been found," Tarasov said in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    According to the expert, now there can be no doubt that terrorists in Syria have chemical weapons.

    "The US said that its missile strike on a Syrian airbase was in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by Damascus. But now the fact that Islamists have chemical weapons is apparent. This situation should be investigated jointly by the US, Russia and European countries. Such incidents must be prevented in the future," Tarasov concluded.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    Syria Cannot Counter Info War on Idlib Chemical Incident Alone - Assad's Aide
    On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces (SNC) reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian Army for the attack.

    Later, the Syrian Armed Forces command rejected the allegations, saying the responsibility for the attack lies with militants and their sponsors.
    On April 7, the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs.

    US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use  of chemical weapons in Idlib, which Washington and its allies have blamed on the Syrian government.

     

