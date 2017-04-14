Register
14 April 2017
    Female fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) take a break on the front line in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on September 4, 2015.

    Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation

    © AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman
    Middle East
    168075

    Sputnik Turkey spoke with Cihan Shex Ehmed, commander of the female battalion of the Kurdish YPG and press secretary for the Raqqa operation, about the ongoing campaign to free Daesh's de facto capital.

    Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack Near Deir ez-Zor Airbase
    © AFP 2017/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army to Continue Advance on Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa - Assad's Adviser
    The command of the operation for the liberation of Raqqa, known as Euphrates Rage, which is being carried out by units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the beginning of the operation’s fourth stage.

    It is reported that the task of this stage is the liberation of all the northern territories of Raqqa and the valley of Celab from the Daesh jihadist group.

    This stage was launched with the support of forces operating in the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the international coalition.

    “The previous steps taken by us in the framework of the operation for the liberation of Raqqa proved to be effective. Now we have begun the fourth stage of this operation, during which we expect to clear all the villages located in the immediate vicinity of Raqqa from Daesh,” Ehmed told Sputnik Turkey.

    She further said that the aim of this new stage of the operation is to free the territories located north of Raqqa, as there are more than 10 settlements near the city still under the control of the terrorists.

    On Sunday, the SDF eliminated 12 Daesh militants near Raqqa.

    The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh in November 2016.

      Equation group
      Absolute nonsense and propaganda! Kurdish militias are just being used as cover for MSM propaganda. Why do you think they put women supposedly in charge against ISIS? In reality it's US/NATO special forces who are doing the real fighting on the ground. Kurds are just used to lure out ISIS and then bomb them. The Kurds have betrayed Syria and are (un)willingly(?) taking part in the carve-up of Syria to create and accomplish the Greater Israel project. Russia is taking part in this as well by preventing and blocking the delivery of high tech weapon systems to the Syrian army which prevents them from effectively stopping this Satanic plot. These are absolutely biblically evil times we live in where the hypocrites and liars rule.
