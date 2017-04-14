Female Kurdish Commander Sheds Light on New Phase of Raqqa Operation

It is reported that the task of this stage is the liberation of all the northern territories of Raqqa and the valley of Celab from the Daesh jihadist group.
This stage was launched with the support of forces operating in the ranks of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the international coalition.
“The previous steps taken by us in the framework of the operation for the liberation of Raqqa proved to be effective. Now we have begun the fourth stage of this operation, during which we expect to clear all the villages located in the immediate vicinity of Raqqa from Daesh,” Ehmed told Sputnik Turkey.
She further said that the aim of this new stage of the operation is to free the territories located north of Raqqa, as there are more than 10 settlements near the city still under the control of the terrorists.
On Sunday, the SDF eliminated 12 Daesh militants near Raqqa.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh in November 2016.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Absolute nonsense and propaganda! Kurdish militias are just being used as cover for MSM propaganda. Why do you think they put women supposedly in charge against ISIS? In reality it's US/NATO special forces who are doing the real fighting on the ground. Kurds are just used to lure out ISIS and then bomb them. The Kurds have betrayed Syria and are (un)willingly(?) taking part in the carve-up of Syria to create and accomplish the Greater Israel project. Russia is taking part in this as well by preventing and blocking the delivery of high tech weapon systems to the Syrian army which prevents them from effectively stopping this Satanic plot. These are absolutely biblically evil times we live in where the hypocrites and liars rule.
