MOAB Bomb Strike Kills 36 Daesh Fighters in Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The toll, in addition to the destruction of three underground tunnels alongside weapons and ammunition, was relayed by the spokesman to the CNN broadcaster early Friday.

The spokesman said no civilians were hurt in the MOAB strike.

The nearly 22,000-pound MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal and uses a GPS navigation system and single-blast type warhead. The cost of a single MOAB is $16 million.

US Forces-Afghanistan (USFA) spokesman Bill Salvin said the forces are assessing the effects of the attack. He explained that the MOAB was used to destroy Daesh shelters, restrict its fighters' movements and reduce the risk to Afghan and US forces conducting clearing operations in the area.

