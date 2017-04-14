US, Gulf States Wrap Up 'Eagle Resolve' War Games in Kuwait

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 3,000 personnel from Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and United States are completing three weeks of military exercises that included chemical warfare defenses, border security and counterterrorism, the CENTCOM stated.
"We are concerned about defending our Gulf, defending ourselves, our states and our nations," Kuwaiti Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed Khaled Al-Khader stated. "What is important for us is our continuous training so we can achieve the required level of fighting readiness."
Eagle Resolve’s goal is to collectively address regional challenges that are associated with asymmetric warfare, such as terrorist attacks, in an otherwise low-risk setting.
