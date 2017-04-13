White House Declines Comment on Timing of MOAB Bomb Being Drop in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, the Central Command stated that US Forces-Afghanistan used a GBU-43 bomb to conduct a strike on a cave complex used by Daesh in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

"I think General Nicholson, US forces Afghanistan is best to address the tick-tock on the situation over there," Spicer told reporters.

The Central Command remarked the bomb was dropped as part of US efforts to combat global terrorism.

The White House emphasized that the Defense Department took all precautions to avoid civilian casualties in utilizing the bomb.

The United States designed the GBU-43 or Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) and tested it in 2003. However, the weapon has never been used before because of the high-risk of causing civilian casualties.