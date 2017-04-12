US, Allies Leading Terrorism in Syria - Syrian Representative to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and its allies are supporting terrorists inside Syria, the Syrian Arab Republic's Permanent Representative to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The United States has been leading terrorism in Syria along with its allies and agents in the region," Jaafari stated. "It has provided all forms of support to terrorist groups to commit the most heinous crimes against civilians and against Syrian infrastructure."