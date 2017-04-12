Turkish Court Arrests Chechnya Native Detained on Syrian Border With Explosives

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On April 4, Turkey’s General Staff said that a Russian citizen from Chechen Republic was detained at the Syrian border. According to the General Staff, he was carrying explosives and intended to commit a terror attack. A group of 17 Syrian citizens were detained with him, including nine men, four women and four children.

Gadjiev, 29, was detained by security officers near the border in the Turkish Kilis province, trying to enter Turkey through an underground passage under the concrete wall built along the border.

During the interrogation the law enforcement agencies found that Gadjiev joined the ranks of Daesh (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) two years ago, was injured fighting with a militia of Syrian Kurds and decided to leave Syria.

Gadjiev is charged with participation in a terrorist organization, the media added.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir TV channel that some 10,000 militants from the former Soviet Union, including almost 5,000 from Russia, were fighting in Syria.