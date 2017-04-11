Sending US Troops to Syria Would Be 'Huge Mistake' - Senator King

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek US-Led Coalition Conducts 12 Strikes in Syria’s Tabqa - Joint Task Force

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States would make a major mistake by deploying ground troops to Syria as it would play right into the hands of Islamic State terrorists (outlawed in Russia), US Senator Angus King said Tuesday.

"If we try to go in with troops, and some people have advocated that, I think that would be a huge mistake," King told CNN.

The senator explained that is exactly what the Islamic State wants.

"They want to bog us down in a land war in Syria and I think that would be a huge mistake," he added.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase. President Donald Trump said the bombardment of the airbase was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians on Tuesday that killed more than 80 people, including children.

US lawmakers predominantly supported the strike, though many argued Trump should have come to Congress before launching the attack. Senator King, who sits on the US House Foreign Relations Committee, echoed the sentiment, saying that Congress must weigh in on future US strategy in Syria.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!