05:30 GMT +311 April 2017
    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017

    US Intel Community Without Consensus Russia Knew About Syria Chemical Attack

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    The US Intelligence Community has not achieved a consensus that Russia had foreknowledge of the April 4 chemical weapon attack in Syria that left more than 80 people dead, according to media reports.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Intelligence Community disputed on Monday media reports that the Russian government knew in advance about the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province, NBC News said citing a government official.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the chemical weapon attack.

    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Mad Dog Mattis Claims Sha’irat Strike Destroyed 20% of Syria’s Jets
    Earlier on Monday, the Associated Press reported — referring to unnamed officials — that Russia was aware of the use of chemical weapons in northern Syria.

    Syria’s foreign minister denied his government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    The Syrian government agreed to get rid of its chemical weapons after a 2013 incident that was reported to have been undertaken by the Islamic opposition.

    In January 2016, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons announced it had destroyed Syria’s entire chemical weapons arsenal.

    Russia has repeatedly stated that a detailed, impartial investigation is needed into the April 4 incident before placing blame on anyone.

      dump neocon trump
      propaganda media is reporting that Russia or Syria bombed a hospital after the chem attack. Obvious ISIL lies.
      motherland101in reply todump neocon trump(Show commentHide comment)
      dump neocon trump, Yeah, the hospital where the gas victims were taken, in order to cover up.
      Darrell R
      They were taking the word of the US backed militants that had the warehouse full of chemical weapons that Assad destroyed. Of course they will blame Assad.

      Russia was aware that militants had chemical weapons and reported that this was a problem. The west paid it no attention at the time, but now that are blaming this on Assad they are accusing the Russians of having knowledge of Assad having than as opposed to the claims that militants had them as reported.

      This is another example of twisted fake news, but I guess Lying Trump won't be calling it that anymore since he chooses to make major military decisions based on what is reported on television.
