US Intel Community Without Consensus Russia Knew About Syria Chemical Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Intelligence Community disputed on Monday media reports that the Russian government knew in advance about the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province, NBC News said citing a government official.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in response to the chemical weapon attack.

Earlier on Monday, the Associated Press reported — referring to unnamed officials — that Russia was aware of the use of chemical weapons in northern Syria.

Syria’s foreign minister denied his government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

The Syrian government agreed to get rid of its chemical weapons after a 2013 incident that was reported to have been undertaken by the Islamic opposition.

In January 2016, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons announced it had destroyed Syria’s entire chemical weapons arsenal.

Russia has repeatedly stated that a detailed, impartial investigation is needed into the April 4 incident before placing blame on anyone.