21:55 GMT +310 April 2017
    Photo dated 12 March 1985 of late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad acknowledging the crowd after beinb elected to a third seven-year term in front of parliament in Damascus

    US Plans to Topple Assad Go Back Six Presidents, CIA Doc Reveals

    © AFP 2017/ HO
    Middle East
    0 5501

    Sifting through the CIA's database of 11 million+ declassified documents, WikiLeaks has uncovered a report from 1986 on "possible scenarios that could lead to the ouster of President Assad." Pointing to the potential for exploiting sectarian tensions, the report nevertheless ironically explains why the US's existing regime change strategy is wrong.

    In January, the US Central Intelligence Agency put out nearly 12 million declassified files online. On Monday, WikiLeaks tweeted about a secret report involving scenarios for ousting Hafez Assad (Bashar Assad's father) going back all the way to the days of the Reagan administration.

    The document, created by the Director of Global Issues and its appropriately named Foreign Subversion and Instability Center, and distributed to senior intelligence officials, as well as officials in the State Department, the Pentagon, Dennis Ross, Reagan's advisor for Near East and South Asian affairs, and William Eagleton, then-US ambassador in Syria.

    The memorandum nonchalantly lays out what the CIA envisions to be the "scenarios that could lead to the ouster of President Hafez al-Assad in Syria." The report makes no bones about its "purposely provocative" nature and tone.

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Why Assad Must Stay: 'A War Involving Fighters From 86 Countries Isn't a Civil War'
    Predating the 2011 Arab Spring unrest which would engulf Syria in a bloody foreign-backed civil war by nearly a quarter of a century, the CIA report offered an effective proto blueprint for US intelligence to play up factionalism between the Alawite minority (to which the Assad family belongs) and Sunni Muslims, who make up around three quarters of Syria's population.

    The secret document points out that while tensions between the Alawites and Sunnis had declined significantly by the mid-1980s, "the potential for serious communal violence remains." In fact, the report says, a sectarian conflict leading to civil war is one of the top three options for regime change, with the other two being a succession power struggle and military setbacks abroad in Lebanon or Israel sparking a coup. 

    "A Sunni rebellion in the late 1970s and early 1980s ended when Assad crushed the Muslim Brotherhood that spearheaded it," the report recalled. However, it added that "although we judge that fears of reprisals and organizational problems make a second Sunni challenge unlikely, an excessive government reaction to minor outbreaks of Sunni dissidence might trigger large-scale unrest. In most instances the regime would have the resources to crush a Sunni opposition movement, but we believe widespread violence among the populace could stimulate large numbers of Sunni officers and conscripts to desert or mutiny, setting the stage for civil war."

    The failed 'Sunni challenge' being referred to is the February 1982 storming of Hama, known in the West as the 'Hama Massacre', in which the Syrian government crushed an Islamist uprising led by the Muslim Brotherhood-led in the town of Hama. The storming of the city resulted in the deaths of hundreds of soldiers and militants and several thousand civilians.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Syria Strikes Radical Departure from Trump's 'America First' Agenda - Ex-CIA Director
    Without going into details, the CIA report stressed that a new "general campaign of Alawi violence against Sunnis might push even moderate Sunnis to join the opposition. Remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood – some returning from exile in Iraq – could provide a core of leadership for the movement."

    Furthermore, the report suggested that "although the regime has the resources to crush such a venture, we believe brutal attacks on Sunni civilians might prompt large numbers of Sunni officers and conscripts to desert or stage mutinies in support of dissidents, and Iraq might supply them with sufficient weapons to launch a civil war."

    Bringing to mind the long-standing ties between Damascus and Moscow, which go back to the 1960s, the CIA attempted to predict the Soviet Union's likely response to any attempt to oust Assad, concluding that Moscow's best interest would be to preserve the status quo.

    At the same time, the report suggested that Washington's best interest would be to see the creation of a 'moderate' Sunni regime, one which "might well include relative moderates interested in securing Western aid and investment. Such a regime probably would be less inclined to escalate tensions with Israel," the report noted.

    White Helmets, seen here celebrating with Nusra extremists
    © Photo: Youtube / ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ALDEBARAN
    Top 3 Most Notorious MSM Fake News Tactics From the Syrian War
    Expanding on the latter idea, the report explained that "business moderates would see a strong need for Western aid and investment to build Syria's private economy, thus opening the way for stronger ties with Western governments."

    Interestingly, unlike its Obama-era successors, the CIA of the 1980s argued that prolonged chaos and civil war in Syria would turn it into a "dangerously erratic force in the region," and warned that "a weak government in Damascus might heighten Syria's attractiveness as a base for terrorism."

    Ironically, the report also warned that any gains the US might see in seeing Assad's ouster "would be mitigated…if Sunni fundamentalists assumed power." The reason, again, has to do with Israel's security: "Although Syria's secular traditions would make it extremely difficult for religious zealots to establish an Islamic Republic, should they succeed they would likely deepen hostilities with Israel and provide support and sanctuary for terrorist groups." 

