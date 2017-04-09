Register
21:39 GMT +309 April 2017
    A man stands outside houses damaged during fights between Iraq security forces and Islamic State on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 24, 2017.

    Over 250,000 Western Mosul Residents Accommodated in Refugee Camps

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    Gen. Bashar Mustafa, member of Iraqi joint commission on aiding and accepting refugees, stated that over 250,000 refugees from western Mosul have been accommodated at the camps.

    Iraqi special forces soldiers move toward the front line during fighting against Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq, Friday, March 17, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Iraqi Special Forces Liberate Matahin District of Mosul From Daesh Militants
    MOSUL (Sputnik) – More than 250,000 residents of western Mosul have been accommodated in refugee camps since beginning of the military operation aimed at liberating the city from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terror group, outlawed in Russia, Gen. Bashar Mustafa, member of Iraqi joint commission on aiding and accepting refugees, told Sputnik.

    “Over 250,000 refugees from western Mosul have been accommodated at the camps by now. We expect arrival of 120,000 people more,” he said.

    According to Mustafa, several thousand refugees arrive at the camps every day. He added that there were more than 20 refugee camps in the province of Nineveh as well as Iraqi Kurdistan.

    A neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, April 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Two Daesh Commanders From Russia Eliminated in Iraqi Mosul - Reports
    On Friday, Mosul municipality chief Abdul Sattar Habbo told Sputnik that up to 500,000 people had fled Mosul since the start of the battle for the city while on Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement that cumulatively more than 367,000 individuals had been displaced by Mosul operations.

    The Daesh terror group took over Mosul in June 2014. The operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. In February, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from the Daesh.

    Iraqi President Fuad Masum told Sputnik in March that the humanitarian situation in Mosul was catastrophic, however, it would not be "sensible" to leave the city to terrorists.

    Tags:
    refugees, Daesh, Bashar Mustafa, Mosul, Iraq
