Over 250,000 Western Mosul Residents Accommodated in Refugee Camps

“Over 250,000 refugees from western Mosul have been accommodated at the camps by now. We expect arrival of 120,000 people more,” he said.
According to Mustafa, several thousand refugees arrive at the camps every day. He added that there were more than 20 refugee camps in the province of Nineveh as well as Iraqi Kurdistan.
The Daesh terror group took over Mosul in June 2014. The operation aimed at liberating the city from terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. In February, the Iraqi forces began the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from the Daesh.
Iraqi President Fuad Masum told Sputnik in March that the humanitarian situation in Mosul was catastrophic, however, it would not be "sensible" to leave the city to terrorists.
