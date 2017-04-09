Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'

The US has failed to achieve the goal behind its attack on a military airfield in Syria, which is namely "raising the morale of the US-backed terrorist gangs," Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Sunday, according to the country's news agency SANA.
The Iranian President said that this aggression constitutes a "blatant violation of the Syrian sovereignty and all the international laws and conventions," the agency said.
The Iranian President also stressed that his country stands by the Syrian state in its war against terrorism and in the initiatives it proposes to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria that would lead to stopping the bloodshed of the Syrians.
In response, the Syrian leader made assurances that the Syrian people and army are determined to eliminate terrorism in every part of Syrian territory.
Bashar Assad also thanked the Iranian leadership and the people for their continued support of the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war which is backed by many Western and regional states.
"President [Vladimir] Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also sees the latest US missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria as an attempt to distract from the mounting civilian casualties in Iraq, the Kremlin added.
The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus, without providing any evidence or waiting for an independent investigation.
Trump joined the swamp, and raised his middle finger to all who believed his lying BS. It was impressive that all attacks made after the airfield strike were repelled. Also impressive that the next day 2 jets took off from the same airfield to hit ISIS targets. Trihalo42, this means that firing 59 tomahawk missiles from a very far distance (Crete) is not such an heroic & effective thing to do. Fear for retaliation, sinking of those 2 ships, fear for using fighter jets which will be shot down. Talking tough only to please the warmongering US media, and senile senators who are too old already and don't give a s**t for nuclear WWIII to break out as they are almost dead anyway. I hope President Assad is right, but there is this important analysis to consider.
For those who care, here is a distinguished former British ambassador's views on the gas attack and what Trump has very foolishly done.
You will never see a clearer, more concise assessment on an international situation.
This is a must-see for anyone wanting to understand:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZuaJ_Arqfg