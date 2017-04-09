Register
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase

    Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (146)
    4451130

    The US has failed to achieve the goal behind its attack on a military airfield in Syria, which is namely "raising the morale of the US-backed terrorist gangs," Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Sunday, according to the country's news agency SANA.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Dangerous Trend: US Attacks on Syrian Army Doing Nothing but 'Aiding Terrorism'
    The comments came in a phone conversation with Iranian President Rouhani who called the Syrian leader to voice his strong condemnation of what he called the "US' blatant aggression" on Syria.

    The Iranian President said that this aggression constitutes a "blatant violation of the Syrian sovereignty and all the international laws and conventions," the agency said.

    The Iranian President also stressed that his country stands by the Syrian state in its war against terrorism and in the initiatives it proposes to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria that would lead to stopping the bloodshed of the Syrians.

    In response, the Syrian leader made assurances that the Syrian people and army are determined to eliminate terrorism in every part of Syrian territory.

    Bashar Assad also thanked the Iranian leadership and the people for their continued support of the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war which is backed by many Western and regional states.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin
    On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the attack, saying that the United States' missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria violates international law and represents an act of aggression against a sovereign state under a far-fetched pretext.

    "President [Vladimir] Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Peskov told reporters.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin also sees the latest US missile strikes on a military airfield in Syria as an attempt to distract from the mounting civilian casualties in Iraq, the Kremlin added.

    The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus, without providing any evidence or waiting for an independent investigation.

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (146)
    terrorists, morale, missile strike, Bashar al-Assad, Hassan Rouhani, Iran, Syria, United States
      md74
      Trump joined the swamp, and raised his middle finger to all who believed his lying BS.
      Trihalo42
      It was impressive that all attacks made after the airfield strike were repelled. Also impressive that the next day 2 jets took off from the same airfield to hit ISIS targets.
      md74in reply toTrihalo42(Show commentHide comment)
      Trihalo42, this means that firing 59 tomahawk missiles from a very far distance (Crete) is not such an heroic & effective thing to do. Fear for retaliation, sinking of those 2 ships, fear for using fighter jets which will be shot down. Talking tough only to please the warmongering US media, and senile senators who are too old already and don't give a s**t for nuclear WWIII to break out as they are almost dead anyway.
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      I hope President Assad is right, but there is this important analysis to consider.

      For those who care, here is a distinguished former British ambassador's views on the gas attack and what Trump has very foolishly done.

      You will never see a clearer, more concise assessment on an international situation.

      This is a must-see for anyone wanting to understand:

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZuaJ_Arqfg
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

