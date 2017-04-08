Syrian Air Force Resumes Flights From US-Attacked Airfield - Military Source

ASH SHA'IRAT (Sputnik) — The Syrian military airfield near Syria's village of Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs, which was attacked by US missiles on Thursday night, is operating in a normal mode, a senior Syrian officer told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The airfield is functioning in a normal mode. The aircraft are fulfilling tasks and carry out military flights, striking terrorists," the officer said.

A Sputnik correspondent confirmed earlier in the day that aircraft departed and returned to the airfield, adding that some planes were currently undergoing technical check at the base.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 25 miles from the city of Homs. Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.