Register
09:14 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian humanitarian mission continues its work in Syria, with the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation having delivered over 1,000 hot meal portions to the city of Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

    Russian Reconciliation Center Brings Food Aid to Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsood

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    16750

    The Russian humanitarian mission continues its work in Syria, with the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation having delivered over 1,000 hot meal portions to the city of Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

    Russia delivered humanitarian aid to Syrian Kessab, Latakia Province
    © Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim
    Russia Brings Aid to Almost 3,700 Syrians
    ALEPPO (Sputnik) – The food aid, which also included about 1.4 metric tons of bread, was brought to Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood, where Kurds make up the majority of the population.

    A total of about 500 local residents were able to benefit from the Russian humanitarian operation.

    The Russian reconciliation center said in its Saturday bulletin that 7 humanitarian events were held in Syria in the past 24 hours, six of them in Aleppo. Over 3,600 Syrian residents received 4.4 metric tons of aid as a result of the humanitarian events.

    In the course of the Syrian civil war, Aleppo, especially its eastern part, became one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups. The city was liberated by Syrian government forces in December 2016.

    Earlier this week, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that the majority of people who used to live in Aleppo's eastern parts but were forced to flee due to hostilities, had already returned to their homes.

    Related:

    UK Aid Contractors May Be Cheating Taxpayers Out of Millions of Dollars
    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to More Than 3,000 Syrians in 24 Hours
    IMF Managing Director Discusses Aid Program With Egyptian Leader
    Tags:
    aid, Aleppo, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Best news this week.
      Syria MUST redouble efforts to quelch down insurgence of those violating the truce.
      The attack of TRUMP, had the insurgents, proxy puppets ready to attack and take over.

      Even terrorists were ready.
      U.S must likely will add sanctions based on Russian breach of WMD'S that killed civilians in Syria. Without any evidence.
      The attack served as false flag and to scare XI. He already bending down and taking it ...HARD.
      Mixing this animals with Eurasia.
      Which will be to rinse and repeat , Ukraine, Syria, Iraq. etc. Unless they sing mutual protection with Russia. Russia dragging feet will make it all EASY.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok