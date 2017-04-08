Russian Reconciliation Center Brings Food Aid to Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsood

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim Russia Brings Aid to Almost 3,700 Syrians

ALEPPO (Sputnik) – The food aid, which also included about 1.4 metric tons of bread, was brought to Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsood neighborhood, where Kurds make up the majority of the population.

A total of about 500 local residents were able to benefit from the Russian humanitarian operation.

The Russian reconciliation center said in its Saturday bulletin that 7 humanitarian events were held in Syria in the past 24 hours, six of them in Aleppo. Over 3,600 Syrian residents received 4.4 metric tons of aid as a result of the humanitarian events.

In the course of the Syrian civil war, Aleppo, especially its eastern part, became one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups. The city was liberated by Syrian government forces in December 2016.

Earlier this week, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that the majority of people who used to live in Aleppo's eastern parts but were forced to flee due to hostilities, had already returned to their homes.