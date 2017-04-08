Russian Reconciliation Center Brings Food Aid to Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsood

A total of about 500 local residents were able to benefit from the Russian humanitarian operation.
The Russian reconciliation center said in its Saturday bulletin that 7 humanitarian events were held in Syria in the past 24 hours, six of them in Aleppo. Over 3,600 Syrian residents received 4.4 metric tons of aid as a result of the humanitarian events.
In the course of the Syrian civil war, Aleppo, especially its eastern part, became one of the most severe battlefields as government forces struggled against opposition factions and terrorist groups. The city was liberated by Syrian government forces in December 2016.
Earlier this week, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that the majority of people who used to live in Aleppo's eastern parts but were forced to flee due to hostilities, had already returned to their homes.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Best news this week.
cast235
Syria MUST redouble efforts to quelch down insurgence of those violating the truce.
The attack of TRUMP, had the insurgents, proxy puppets ready to attack and take over.
Even terrorists were ready.
U.S must likely will add sanctions based on Russian breach of WMD'S that killed civilians in Syria. Without any evidence.
The attack served as false flag and to scare XI. He already bending down and taking it ...HARD.
Mixing this animals with Eurasia.
Which will be to rinse and repeat , Ukraine, Syria, Iraq. etc. Unless they sing mutual protection with Russia. Russia dragging feet will make it all EASY.