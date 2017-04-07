Russian MPs Call on Int'l Organizations to Condemn US Missile Strikes in Syria

"The State Duma lawmakers call on the world's parliaments, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe and the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] to condemn the aggressive actions of the United States, violating the fundamental principles of the international law, undermining the cooperation of states on the fight against terrorism," the statement read.
The lawmakers also stressed that Washington had used an alleged chemical attack in Syria as a pretext for carrying out the strikes.
"Without a preliminary investigation [of the alleged chemical attack] and by rejecting Russia's proposal on the need to carry out careful examination of all the circumstances of the tragedy, the United States, relying on the geopolitical ambitions of the global policeman, once again demonstrated its commitment to the military actions, aimed at overthrowing [Syrian] President Bashar Assad," the document added.
On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.
After a 2013 chemical weapon attack in eastern Ghouta, Syria, which killed up to 1,500 people, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The country's decision to join the convention came as result of a US-Russian agreement on the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria under OPCW control. In January 2016, the OPCW announced the completion of the chemical weapons disarmament in Syria.
On Thursday, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that the Syrian government forces had never used chemical weapons against civilians or terrorists and would never do that.
This is reminiscent of Italy's invasion of Abyssinia where Stalin joined the League of Nations in order to protest the invasion and demand members' condemnation. Needless to say no condemnation of the fascists and later WWII.
Rick Sanchez
sophm0e38in reply toRick Sanchez(Show commentHide comment)
sophm0e38
The imperialist nations will not condemn, they're ruled by sick people, nations in the southern hemisphere excluding, Australia and New Zealand, are intimidated through threats by the U.S. and allies. The world is a tinderbox thanks to the US.