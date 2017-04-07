Damascus to Blame for US Attack on Syria Air base - NATO's Stoltenberg

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Turkish Foreign Ministry Welcomes US Strike on Syrian Airbase, Supports Future Operations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Damascus bears full responsibility for the US cruise missile attack on an airbase of the Syrian armed forces, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"Following this week’s horrendous chemical weapons attacks in Khan Shaykhun, which killed dozens of people, including many children, the US launched a strike against Shayrat Airfield in Syria. The Syrian regime bears the full responsibility for this development," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

He stressed that any use of chemical weapons was unacceptable and called for accountability.

"NATO supports all international efforts aimed at achieving peace and a political solution in Syria," the NATO chief added.