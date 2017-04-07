Damascus to Blame for US Attack on Syria Air base - NATO's Stoltenberg

"Following this week’s horrendous chemical weapons attacks in Khan Shaykhun, which killed dozens of people, including many children, the US launched a strike against Shayrat Airfield in Syria. The Syrian regime bears the full responsibility for this development," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
He stressed that any use of chemical weapons was unacceptable and called for accountability.
"NATO supports all international efforts aimed at achieving peace and a political solution in Syria," the NATO chief added.
