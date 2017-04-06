Register
14:46 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Canisters found at a terrorist chemical weapons factory in Aleppo

    Terrorists Bringing Chemical Weapons to Syria From Iraq, Turkey - Syrian FM

    © Sputnik/ Nour Molhem
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    71654230

    Damascus has repeatedly warned the UN Security Council and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that the terrorists of Daesh and Nusra Front were bringing weapons to Syria from Iraq and Turkey, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Thursday.

    "Nusra Front and [Daesh] and other organizations continued to store chemical weapons in urban and residential areas. And we have sent more than a hundred telegrams to the Security Council and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, telling them or sending them information about chemical weapons being brought to Syria from Iraq and from Turkey," Muallem said.

    Turkish-Syrian border region near Kilis on May 7, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN
    Assad Says Turkey Prevents Syria From Getting Info on Terrorists Crossing Border
    Damascus is in contact with Moscow regarding the idea to create a committee to investigate the reported chemical attack in the Syrian Idlib province, the country's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Thursday.

    "Yesterday, the Russian representative at the United Nations made a proposal for forming a neutral and non-politicized committee to initiate investigations. Our experience with such commissions, because by now we are used to these commissions, because we have been subject to such accusations, has not been encouraging… We condemn the use of chemical weapons anywhere against anybody… but in order not to jump to conclusions we are coordinating with the Russian side in order to see what the efforts aimed at forming that committee are," Muallem said.

    Syrian pro-regime supporters dressed in military uniform stand in front of a mural of President Bashar al-Assad during a rally in Damascus. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ Louai Beshara
    Using Chemical Weapons Against Civilians? Assad 'Would Never Make Such a Crazy Move'
    Any commission to investigate the reported chemical attack in Syria's province of Idlib "should be neutral, not politicized," Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem emphasized.

    According to the minister, any such commission should start its work "from Damascus."

    "In any case, we are coordinating on a daily basis with Russia," Muallem added.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier on that day in a chemical weapon attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik that the army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Washington 'Knows Damascus Has No Chemical Weapons', But Still Blames Assad
    The Syrian Foreign Ministry, the army command and the country's representatives in the United Nations have clearly said that Damascus had never used the chemical weapons in the past, and it is not going to use it in the future, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem noted.

    "All statements categorically denied the use of chemical weapons by our armed forces in the past as well as in the present and in the future," Muallem said, referring to the incident with chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib.

    Moreover, the Syrian government forces have never used and will never use chemical weapons against not only civilians, but terrorists as well, the country's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said.

    "I stress to you once again that our army has never used chemical weapons and will not use chemical weapons… not only against our civilians… but also against the terrorists who are attacking our civilians through their mortar shells," Muallem said.

    The foreign minister stressed that the government forces had made a significant breakthrough.

    "Is it logical or reasonable that we use chemical weapons at the time that we have started to see that change in the international public opinion that started to realize the reality of the situation in Syria?" Muallem said.

    Following a 2013 chemical weapon attack in Syria's East Ghouta, Syria joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This was the result of an agreement between Russia and the United States on the destruction of chemical weapons in the Arab country under the control of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which also prevented the US military intervention in Syria. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    However, in June 2016, the US State Department released a report saying Syria continued to use chemical substances against citizens and suggesting the country could also stockpile chemical weapons. UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Kim Won-soo said that the UN and OPCW experts still could not confirm the complete destruction of chemical weapon production facilities in Syria.

    Related:

    Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Idlib 'Monstrous Crime' - Kremlin
    Autopsy Confirms Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Idlib – Turkish Official
    Israeli Defense Minister Accuses Assad of 'Directly Ordering' Idlib Attack
    Idlib Chemical Attack Staged to Blame Damascus – Syrian Lawmaker
    Trump Says Idlib Chemical Attack Won't Be Tolerated, Attitude to Assad Changed
    Tags:
    smuggling, chemical weapons, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Walid Muallem, Iraq, Turkey, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      Anyone including NATO knows the truth. It was set up made by CIA and Pentagon to squeeze Trump into a position where his maneuvering space will end on zero so he will have to openly turn against Russia and even starts conflict. Neocons and neoliberals are together in this as both hope would have benefits out of it. Trump is slowly but surely drowning in this manure and there is nothing he can do about as with or without him the fate of world is sealed.

      Pentagon and other warmongers are trying to convince him that they have defense shield in place and that no Russian nuke will hit the USA land. They are fake as their information. There is no way that they can defend USA from Russian massive retaliation in case of war.

      Trump has extensive family and he loves his kids and would do anything to prevent them from being harmed. What war hawks offered him is unknown but no good news for world. We have heard blatant lies in UN where every normal person would feel ashamed and would reject to say such garbage.

      UK is absolute and total shithouse, it seams to me that they take full pride on licking USA bosses arses straight after bowl movement. They love the staff and do not realise how repulsive and disgusting they are.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      Need to be added that CIA and western establishments and theirs proxy supply terrrorist with the chemical ingredients. The americans will ply all kind tricks to sabotage any peace. Destabilizing any region only benefits americans and the establishments
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok