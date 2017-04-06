IMF Managing Director Discusses Aid Program With Egyptian Leader

"President Sisi and I discussed the progress of Egypt’s economic reform program supported by the IMF’s $12 billion Extended Fund Facility arrangement," the Wednesday statement says, adding that Egypt is currently implementing a "strong economic reform program."
According to Lagarde, the IMF is now helping Egypt bring inflation under control.
The IMF approved a 3-year loan program for Egypt last year.
Last month, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that her country would provide $250 million to Egypt via the IMF.
