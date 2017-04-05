Register
22:05 GMT +3
05 April 2017
    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016

    Why Accusations of Chemical Weapons Used by Syrian Army 'Not Supported by Facts'

    Middle East
    The Syrian government could not have carried out a chemical attack in Syria because all of the chemical weapons were taken out of the country under international supervision. Sputnik interviewed senior political researcher Boris Dolgov.

    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday that forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province of Idlib, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200.

    Hasty Judgment About Alleged Idlib Attack Made Despite Inquiry Just Beginning
    Assad argued that his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against his own people.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    According to a senior researcher of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Boris Dolgov, these accusations are part of a new campaign to discredit the Syrian leadership.

    “The Syrian Army is accused of using chemical weapons, while the data that is being used by those who launched this campaign, is based on the statements made by the NCESC and by an organization called Human Rights Observatory in Syria, which is located in London and in fact, has no means of its own to really monitor the situation,” Dolgov told Sputnik.

    He added that the “data is not confirmed by facts or any evidence.”

    In his opinion the chemical weapons were not used by the Syrian army because it’s absurd to use such weapons on the territory of one’s own country, in the area where the government’s army is operating and especially against the civilian population.

    Dolgov said that this is propaganda and a false campaign, but despite all, it will continue.

    “It's unfortunate that both the US and the new president joined this campaign without bothering to understand in detail as to what is actually going on,” the researcher said.

    Chemical Weapons Attack on Idlib: Why Questions Need to Be Asked
    He further said that it remains unclear how chemical weapons or its components ended up with the terrorists.

    “There were reports that they were illegally imported through Turkey or some other channels. It was said that the militants use this weapon, this was proven, moreover, documented and certified by Russian experts,” Dolgov concluded.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said during her weekly press briefing that the US and other countries submitted a draft resolution on Syria which is "completely" based on fake reports.

    Maria Zakharova said that the White Helmets and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cannot be considered to be reliable sources as they have been repeatedly caught spreading fake reports on the situation in the war-torn country.

    She added that the same images were used to illustrate the situation in Aleppo are now being used to allegedly prove the chemical attack in Idlib.

      avatar
      jj42
      The USA British and the rest of the USA lackeys were beaten by Russian support in Syria and will do anything to turn the tide of their defeat, Russia will not be rolling over truth holds out in the face of lies.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i thought Trump was gonna leave Syria and "let the Russians fight Terrorism"?
    • Reply
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      My response to the same story in Britain's Independent:

      COMMENT POSTED TO AN ARTICLE IN THE INDEPENDENT

      “Syria chemical attack: Bombing continues in Idlib as Assad regime denies killing 72 people with toxic gas”

      Denies killing?

      Of course, he does.

      What a shabby way to twist a simple fact. He killed no one, and the people actually responsible for such horrors, the mercenary armies of thugs dumped into Syria, are given credibility for saying he did.

      It is American- and British- and Israeli-supported rag-tag mercenaries who did this.

      And you never stop the dirty game of suggesting it was the legitimate government - a government which just happens to be seriously disliked by Israel, America, and Britain - that did such horrible acts.

      Shameless and disgusting.

      These ugly mercenaries have now killed people with illegal poison gas weapons on a dozen occasions, and you just keep pushing the lies that started several years ago under dear, smiling Obama, who just happened to want an excuse to impose a no-fly zone, the imposition of which would have allowed him to begin reducing Syria to the human rubbish pile he made of Libya.

      Now that it appears the US has reduced its support of Syrian opposition terrorists – although the extent is not at all clear - I think we can expect more of this savagery from the hired thugs wrecking Syria.

      Things are not going their way, and they will become more desperate.

      "Fake news" is no joke, and it is found in the corporate press at least as much as it is the independent media on the Internet. This article is an excellent and important example.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africain reply toJOHN CHUCKMAN(Show commentHide comment)
      JOHN CHUCKMAN, has your comment survived so far?
    • Reply
      Blackie
      2 sides to every story.
      en.farsnews.com
    • Reply
      avatar
      K.T
      Who ever is responsible . They did a wrong thing
      Its a war crime. Innocent children lost there life.
      People of syria should leave sria asap.
      Let us russia n there allies fight war among themselves.
