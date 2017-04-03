Register
15:29 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi Kurdish youths wave a national flag

    Still in the Air: Can Iraqi Kurds Gain Independence Without US Support

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 4901

    In an interview with Sputnik, Kurdish affairs expert Wladimir van Wilgenburg specifically focused on the role that Washington can play in the Iraqi Kurds' drive to obtain independence.

    Iraqi Kurdish demonstrators wave a large Kurdish flag (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    'Wrong Move': Ankara Disapproves Iraqi Kurdistan Plans to Hold Independence Vote
    It will be a tricky task for the Iraqi Kurds to get independence without the White House's go-ahead, Kurdish affairs expert Wladimir van Wilgenburg told Sputnik, citing a Kurdish civilian.

    His interview came after representatives of two major Kurdish parties in Iraq agreed to hold a referendum on independence later this year, in a deal that was clinched during talks between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Iraq on Sunday.

    According to Rudaw news outlet, the sides decided to establish a special joint committee that will be tasked to prepare the referendum.

    In a joint statement, the parties noted that the Kurdish nation had a "natural right to decide on its political and administrative path in a referendum and an entity of an independent state."

    The Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, seeking the creation of an independent Kurdistan. These plans, however, find no favor either in Ankara or Baghdad, with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi stressing only last week that Baghdad will not allow Iraq to disintegrate and that the Kurds' potential separation would only harm them.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Wladimir van Wilgenburg praised the fact that despite a spate of bilateral disagreements in the past, the PUK and the KDP finally manage to arrive at a consensus.

    "It seems that both Kurdish parties are together moving closer to this independence referendum," he said.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    War-Weary Iraqi Kurds Seek Independence 'As a Result of the Peace Process'
    When asked about the chances of Baghdad authorizing the referendum, he said that "it depends not only on the reaction of the Iraqi Prime Minister, but also other parties."

    He also warned of the far-reaching political consequences, "financial repercussions and sanctions" if the referendum is denied.

    Additionally, Wilgenburg referred to the "huge financial implications" from a possible decision by Turkey to close its border in a bid to prevent Iraqi Kurds from gaining independence.

    Touching upon Washington's possible role in the matter, he quoted a Kurdish civilian as saying that "it is very difficult to have independence without recognition from the US or the West."

    "The Kurds have been the largest stateless nation in the world," Wilgenburg said, citing more than 40 million Kurds who have yet to establish their own state. 

    "They want to be sovereign and independent," he added, saying that the decision will also hinge on a position of Baghdad, Ankara, Tehran and Damascus.

    Iraqi Kurdistan servicemen in Kirkuk province, Iraq
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Dialogue Between Iraqi Gov't, Kurds Necessary Even in Case of Secession - Iraqi President
    Late last month, KDP representative Said Mamuziny told Sputnik Turkey that Iraqi Kurdistan is in the process of putting everything in place to hold an independence referendum in the near future and that 95 percent of the Kurds in the region support a divorce from Baghdad.

    "The Kurds have a right to achieve independence and they cannot wait for this day to come. We are currently in the process of preparing [for the referendum], which President Barzani said will take place in the near future," Said Mamuziny said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kurds' Two Main Parties Agreed on Holding Independence Referendum in 2017
    Baghdad Not to Allow Iraq Split-Up, Potential Separation Harmful for Kurds - PM
    US Turned Syrian Kurds Into 'Double-Edged' Sword Targeted Against Assad, Daesh
    US Facing ‘Tough Decisions’ Regarding Cooperation With Kurds, Turkey - McCain
    Tags:
    disagreements, consensus, repercussions, decision, referendum, Kurds, independence, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Kurdistan Democratic Party, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok